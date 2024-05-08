Exploring the Wafer Processing Equipment Market Driving Forces and Future Prospects at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2031

Wafer Processing Equipment Market Expected to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wafer processing equipment serves to transform semiconductors like crystalline silicon, germanium, and gallium arsenide into thin, circular slices, which serve as substrates for microelectronic devices. This processing encompasses various activities such as formation, texturing, cleaning, dicing, and etching.

These wafers possess distinctive attributes including high-temperature resilience, enhanced expandability, stability, and superior peel strength, which contribute to their increasing adoption in the manufacturing of electronic devices. However, the electronic market in North America is experiencing an impact from the trade tensions between China and the U.S., resulting in a decline in wafer sales. Given that China is a major exporter of wafers to the U.S., this has consequently impeded the growth of the wafer processing equipment market.

Market Outlook:

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Wafer Processing Equipment Market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Points:

By Process -

Depositon

Etch

Mass Metrology

Strip and Clean

By Application -

Grinding and Probing

Polishing

Edge Shaping

Cleaning

Dicing

By End User -

Computer

Communication

Consumer

Industrial

Others

Top Players:

Applied Materials, Inc, DISCO , Hitachi Kokusai Linear, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc. , Nikon Corporation, Plasma-Therm, SPTS Technologies Ltd. and Tokyo Electron Limited.

Key findings of the study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global wafer processing equipment market trends and dynamics.

By process, the etch segment was the largest revenue generator of the wafer processing equipment industry in 2021.

By application, the dicing segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By end user, the computer segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global wafer processing equipment market throughout the study period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the global wafer processing equipment market growth and emerging opportunities of the market.

The global wafer processing equipment market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.