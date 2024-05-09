Azuro and Chiliz Working Together to Boost Adoption of Onchain Sport Prediction Markets

LISBON, PORTUGAL, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azuro, the leading liquidity layer for onchain predictions, and Chiliz, the world’s premier sports and entertainment blockchain, are partnering up to accelerate the adoption of onchain sport prediction markets. These efforts will allow millions of fans worldwide to further support and cheer for their favorite teams and athletes through fair and transparent prediction apps.

Chiliz Chain is renowned for its blockchain solutions that transform fan engagement in sports through features like fan tokens and interactive engagement platforms. Through its flagship venture Socios.com, the network has expanded significantly to support more than 80 sport-related fan tokens and 2M+ ecosystem users. Team-specific fan tokens for the best football clubs, including FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and many more, are all currently supported by Chiliz Chain through Socios.

The network leverages a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus algorithm which allows smart contract developers, validators, stakers, and other stakeholders to actively interact with the chain. Chiliz Chain is built to power sports and entertainment applications with a focus on brand IP and project use-case integrity.

For Chiliz, partnering with Azuro represents a step toward tapping into the rapidly growing onchain prediction markets by the hand of the de facto infrastructure layer for sports prediction applications across EVM chains. Its innovative liquidity pool design, advanced tooling and oracle solutions allow apps to launch without upfront investment or running costs, enabling them to focus entirely on user acquisition, engagement and monetization from minute one.

Azuro’s robust platform, currently supports over 25 active applications with transaction volumes surpassing $290 million, offers an ideal environment for Chiliz to expand its offerings in the sports and entertainment sectors.

As part of this collaboration, Chiliz will be integrated into the Azuro Protocol, adding to the existing supported chains such as Polygon and Gnosis Chain. This integration will enable Chiliz to expand its reach within sports-focused prediction applications. New and existing builders relying on Azuro infrastructure will be able to connect their apps to the Chiliz Chain and allow their users to place transactions with the blockchain’s native token CHZ.

"Integrating with Azuro marks a pivotal move for Chiliz Chain to capitalize on the rapidly expanding onchain prediction market," said Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com. "Leveraging Azuro's advanced infrastructure, we're empowering developers to innovate within the sports and gaming sectors."

Rossen, a core contributor at Azuro, stated, “The onchain prediction markets have always been strongly tied to the sports and entertainment sector. Working alongside Chiliz Chain, the leading blockchain in this segment, feels like an obvious step for us. Azuro’s robust infrastructure will help expand Chiliz Chain’s usability within the fast-growing onchain prediction markets.”

Looking ahead, Azuro and Chiliz will be soon launching a co-sponsored grants program aimed at incentivizing app developers to build on their combined infrastructure. These initiatives, including bounties for the first apps, are designed to fuel further adoption of onchain prediction markets, and aligned with Azuro’s vision for setting new transparency and fairness standards.

About Azuro

Azuro is the onchain predictions layer. It consists of modular tooling, oracle and liquidity solutions for EVM chains to host powerful prediction and gaming apps.

With its unique infrastructure layer approach Azuro makes on-chain predictions and gaming portable and composable. It allows anyone to engage and monetize users by building apps, integrations, and products quickly, permissionlessly and with zero upfront or running costs.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact team@azuro.org

Website: https://azuro.org/

Docs: https://gem.azuro.org

Github: https://github.com/Azuro-protocol

Onchain activity: https://dune.com/azuro/stats

About Chiliz

Chiliz is the home of SportFi, where sports brands meet decentralized opportunities. Its infrastructure is driven by the Chiliz Chain, the first Layer-1 EVM compatible blockchain for sports and entertainment which now has a diverse ecosystem, fuelled by Chiliz native token CHZ. Its primary product on the Chiliz Chain, Socios.com, hosts a global community of over two million users, which makes it the largest non-finance/trading-centric Web3 consumer-facing product globally by user base. It hase partnerships with countless brands, including the giants of world sport such as FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, S.S.C Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, A.S. Roma and major F1 teams.

Website: https://www.chiliz.com/