Roy Cohen Launches Synaptica Ventures, a Private Research Lab to Accelerate Innovation in Mental Health
With the mental health crisis humanity faces, we must think extremely outside the box to find creative and faster ways to classify, diagnose, measure, and treat mental health challenges.”GLENTIES, DONEGAL, IRELAND, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Published author and serial entrepreneur Roy Cohen, founder of Behavidence, is proud to announce the opening of Synaptica Ventures, a private research organization dedicated to advancing innovation in the mental health sector. As the latest endeavor by Cohen, Synaptica Ventures aims to facilitate, consult, and support groundbreaking studies focused on accelerating progress in neuroscience and mental health research.
Synaptica Ventures will build upon Cohen's extensive experience in neurobiology, leveraging a collaborative approach to unlock new insights and support research that fosters revolutionary advancements in the field. "With the mental health crisis humanity faces and the post-COVID neurological aftermath, we must think extremely outside the box to find more creative and faster ways to classify, screen, diagnose, measure, and treat mental health and neuropsychiatric challenges. Our mission is to create a space where researchers can explore the limitless possibilities of mental health science, pushing boundaries to achieve results that truly impact lives," Cohen said.
The organization has already made significant strides, launching Barbara, a therapeutic chatbot designed to aid emotional regulation. Barbara incorporates simple arithmetic tasks within emotional processing exercises, stimulating the amygdala and limbic system while engaging the prefrontal cortex through basic math challenges. This unique combination activates executive functions to promote better top-down control of emotional dysregulation, providing an accessible tool for therapeutic engagement.
Barbara is now available to the public through Roy Cohen's website. The chatbot exemplifies the innovative spirit that Synaptica Ventures will nurture, empowering researchers to develop effective, data-driven mental health solutions.
"We are excited to support projects that challenge traditional methodologies and pioneer new ways of thinking," Cohen added. "Synaptica Ventures will be a hub for creativity and a catalyst for impactful change in mental health research."
For more information about Synaptica Ventures, its research initiatives, or the Barbara therapeutic chatbot, please visit https://www.roy-cohen.com.
