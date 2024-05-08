Global Snacking Frenzy: 5.1% CAGR Fuels $800 Billion Market by 2030 (2023-2030): Ken Research

Global snack market surges at 5.1% CAGR, reaching $800 billion by 2030. Convenience and health trends drive growth. Salty snacks reign, but healthy options and e-commerce are rising stars. This report empowers manufacturers, retailers, and investors to capitalize on this delicious opportunity.

Gurugram, India, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global snacking scene is sizzling! Fueled by our insatiable desire for convenient and healthy bites, the market is experiencing a delicious surge. Ken Research's insightful report, Global Snack Food Market Forecast to 2030: A Bite-Sized Look at $800 Billion Opportunity, delves into this ever-evolving landscape, projecting a remarkable 5.1% CAGR that will push the market value to a staggering $800 billion by 2030. This press release summarizes the key findings and offers valuable insights for manufacturers, retailers, and investors seeking a winning recipe in this dynamic market.

Convenience Cravings Drive On-the-Go Snacking:

The fast-paced nature of modern life has ignited a 30% growth in demand for convenient snacking options since 2018. Consumers are increasingly seeking readily available, portable, and satisfying snacks that seamlessly integrate into their busy schedules.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Repor t

Stat-Based Headings:

5.1% CAGR Propels Snack Market to $800 Billion by 2030: This data-driven headline emphasizes the robust growth trajectory and projected market size of the global snack food industry.

This data-driven headline emphasizes the robust growth trajectory and projected market size of the global snack food industry. 30% On-the-Go Snacking Surge: Highlights the significant rise in demand for convenient and portable snack options.

Highlights the significant rise in demand for convenient and portable snack options. Health Takes Center Stage: Functional & Nutritious Snacks Gain Traction: Focuses on the growing consumer preference for snacks that offer health benefits alongside taste appeal.

Focuses on the growing consumer preference for snacks that offer health benefits alongside taste appeal. Salty Snacks Maintain Dominance: Shines a light on the enduring popularity of traditional salty snack categories.

Shines a light on the enduring popularity of traditional salty snack categories. E-commerce takes a Bite out of Traditional Sales: Emphasizes the growing importance of e-commerce platforms for snack purchases.

Emphasizes the growing importance of e-commerce platforms for snack purchases. Emerging Markets: A Lucrative Bite for Expansion: Highlights the potential for growth in developing economies with rising disposable income.

Highlights the potential for growth in developing economies with rising disposable income. Sustainable Packaging on the Rise: Eco-Conscious Consumers Drive Change: Focuses on the growing preference for sustainable packaging solutions within the snack food industry.

Health Takes Center Stage: Functional & Nutritious Snacks Gain Traction:

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, seeking snacks that offer both taste and nutritional value. This trend presents a 25% growth opportunity for manufacturers to develop healthier snack options that are high in protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Salty Snacks Maintain Dominance:

Despite the rise of health-conscious alternatives, salty snacks like potato chips, extruded snacks, and nuts remain a dominant category, accounting for over 50% of the global market share. However, even within this category, there is a shift towards healthier options with lower sodium content and baked versions.

E-commerce takes a Bite out of Traditional Sales:

The rise of e-commerce platforms has significantly impacted the snack food market. Consumers now have access to a wider variety of snacks at their fingertips, with convenient delivery options. This trend, with a projected 20% growth in online snack sales by 2030, presents new opportunities for online retailers and manufacturers to expand their reach.

Future Outlook:

The global snack food market is poised for exciting developments in the coming years:

Emerging Markets: A Lucrative Bite for Expansion: Developing economies with rising disposable income present lucrative growth opportunities for snack food manufacturers. Adapting products to local tastes and preferences will be crucial. 40% growth is projected in these markets by 2030.

Developing economies with rising disposable income present lucrative growth opportunities for snack food manufacturers. Adapting products to local tastes and preferences will be crucial. is projected in these markets by 2030. Sustainable Packaging on the Rise: Eco-Conscious Consumers Drive Change: Consumers are increasingly concerned about environmental impact. Manufacturers are adopting sustainable packaging solutions to reduce waste and cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its promising future, the market faces some hurdles:

Competition Heats Up: The snack food market is highly competitive, with numerous established players and emerging brands vying for market share. Innovation and effective brand differentiation will be key to success.

The snack food market is highly competitive, with numerous established players and emerging brands vying for market share. Innovation and effective brand differentiation will be key to success. Rising Raw Material Costs: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials like grains and oilseeds can squeeze profit margins for manufacturers. Implementing cost-efficiency measures and exploring alternative ingredients will be crucial.

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers various stakeholders to navigate the global snack food market:

Manufacturers: Gain insights into emerging trends, consumer preferences, and regional variations to adapt their product offerings and marketing strategies.

Gain insights into emerging trends, consumer preferences, and regional variations to adapt their product offerings and marketing strategies. Retailers: Understand the evolving retail landscape, identify high-demand snack categories, and develop effective strategies to reach consumers.

Understand the evolving retail landscape, identify high-demand snack categories, and develop effective strategies to reach consumers. Investors: Identify lucrative investment opportunities across different segments of the snack food market, with a particular focus on high-growth areas like health-conscious snacks and e-commerce platforms.

Identify lucrative investment opportunities across different segments of the snack food market, with a particular focus on high-growth areas like health-conscious snacks and e-commerce platforms. Building a Winning Snacking Strategy:

By leveraging the insights and opportunities outlined in this report, stakeholders can create a winning strategy in the global snack food market:

Manufacturers: Develop innovative and convenient snack options that cater to the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers. Invest in sustainable packaging solutions and explore opportunities in emerging markets.

Develop innovative and convenient snack options that cater to the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers. Invest in sustainable packaging solutions and explore opportunities in emerging markets. Retailers: Optimize shelf space to prioritize high-demand categories like salty snacks while creating dedicated sections for health-conscious options. Partner with e-commerce platforms to expand reach and tap into online sales growth.

Optimize shelf space to prioritize high-demand categories like salty snacks while creating dedicated sections for health-conscious options. Partner with e-commerce platforms to expand reach and tap into online sales growth. Investors: Prioritize investments in companies that demonstrate a commitment to innovation, health-conscious product development, and sustainable practices.

A Delicious Future Awaits:

The global snacking market is brimming with delicious possibilities. By understanding consumer preferences and adapting to evolving trends, stakeholders can capitalize on this thriving industry and contribute to a future filled with convenient, healthy, and satisfying snacking experiences for consumers worldwide.

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

About Ken Research:

Ken Research is a leading provider of market research and consulting services, offering in-depth analysis and insights across various industries. With a global network of experts and a commitment to quality research, Ken Research helps businesses make informed decisions and achieve their strategic goals.

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

Global Snack food Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: –

US Functional Flour Market outlook to 2028 Types (Pre-cooked Flour, and Specialty Flour); By Application (Bakery, Savory Snacks, Soups & Sauces, Ready-to-Eat products, and others); By Geography (North, East, West, and South)

According to Ken Research, this market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~7% in between 2022-2028 owing to rise in allergy cases, rapid urbanization and technological advancements along with rise in demands and sales of gluten free products. Functional Flours can be best described as alternative options to traditional flours with high nutritional content. The US Functional Flour market deals in the production, sale, and usage of these flours to serve the demands of customers.

Europe Wheat protein Market Outlook to 2028 Driven by growing demand for plant-based protein and rising Health and Wellness awareness

According to OECD, Europe's per capita wheat consumption increased from 89.5 kg in 2020 to 90.04 kg in 2021. The rise in the area harvested under wheat is increased by the increase in consumption. As mentioned in the report by OECD, Europe's per capita wheat consumption increased from 89.5 kg in 2020 to 90.04 kg in 2021. The area harvested under wheat is 70.1 in 2020 and 71.2 in 2021. Since, the increasing land under wheat cultivation is pushing production, thereby increasing the per capita consumption of wheat. It leads to the wheat market growth during the forecast period.

KSA Seafood and Fish Feed Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Increasing health-conscious trends, expanding foodservice channels and rising expatriates population

KSA Seafood Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~11% from 2022 to 2027 with rising demand for seafood due to population growth, economic prosperity, and government initiatives promoting self-sufficiency in seafood production. The growing trend of being more health conscious has led people to recognize the health benefits associated with consuming seafood, such, as its high protein content and Omega 3 fatty acids.

Vietnam Edible Oil Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by rising consumer demand rising Consumer Demand, and increasing Health Awareness along with growing Food Processing Industries

The Vietnam edible oil market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as rising consumer awareness of health benefits associated with edible oils and an expanding population. Palm oil, soybean oil, and sunflower oil are among the most consumed edible oils in Vietnam, catering to various culinary preferences and cooking styles.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us:- Ken Research Private Limited Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249