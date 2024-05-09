Automatic Weapons Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Automatic Weapons Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Automatic Weapons Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automatic weapons market size is predicted to reach $13.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.
The growth in the automatic weapons market is due to increasing military expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest automatic weapons market share. Major players in the automatic weapons market include China North Industries Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC.
Automatic Weapons Market Segments
• By Product: Automatic Rifle, Machine Gun, Automatic Launchers, Automatic Cannon, Gatling Gun
• By Caliber: Small, Medium, Large
• By End-User: Land, Airborne, Naval, Handheld And Stationary
• By Geography: The global automatic weapons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An automatic weapon is a firearm that constantly chambers and shoots ammunition when the trigger mechanism is pressed. These are often selective-fire weapons that can rapidly fire multiple shots once the trigger is pushed.
