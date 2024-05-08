Submit Release
Topicus.com announces additional external part-time positions assumed by Robin van Poelje

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV: TOI) today announced that Robin van Poelje has assumed the role of Chairman & CEO of Your.World on a part-time basis, to be made effective as of today, which role will be in addition to his current role as Chairman & CEO of Topicus.com.

Your.World is a privately owned holding company for European online services companies with its head office located in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Your.World is primarily composed of two operating companies, Your.Online (formerly known as Total Webhosting Solutions), and Total Specific Hosting. Mr. van Poelje has been serving in the role of Chairman of the board for both of these operating companies since their inception.

Mr. van Poelje commented, “I would like to let Topicus shareholders know that my commitment to the success of Topicus.com remains complete and unchanged. I will continue to drive Topicus’ long-term strategy of acquiring, developing and managing smart and progressive vertical market software companies throughout Europe.”

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:

Topicus.com Inc.
Jamal Baksh,
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677

 


