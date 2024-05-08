Shara Ruffin of Journey to Licensure Honored as Silver in Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®
Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11 in New York.
We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shara Ruffin of Journey to Licensure was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the category Thought Leader of The Year - Consumer Services in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® on the 25th of April 2024. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
— Maggie Miller
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.
“Ruffin's leadership in mental health advocacy, spanning various specialties, has played a pivotal role in destigmatizing mental health issues within the social work community and beyond. Her bestselling book, composed during the pandemic, has not only achieved critical acclaim but also served as a source of motivation and resilience for many, highlighting her influential reach. Moreover, Ruffin's promotion of holistic wellness, through tailored coaching sessions emphasizing self-care and mindfulness, showcases her commitment to the overall well-being of her clients. Additionally, her advancement in telehealth as a Board-Certified Mental Telehealth Provider underscores her adaptability and foresight in navigating the evolving landscape of health services.”
“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”
More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Shara Ruffin
As the Founder and CEO of Journey to Licensure, Shara set out in 2021 to provide licensure examination preparation, professional mentoring and holistic wellness consultation to social workers. With over 17 years of experience as a psychotherapist specializing in various areas like ADHD, anxiety, family trauma, and grief counseling, Ruffin has proved herself to be a leading mental health advocate.
About the Stevie Awards
The Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performances worldwide.
Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.
Gautam Dey
PR Novo LLC
+1 325-221-3634
email us here