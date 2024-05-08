Submit Release
Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Meets with Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu and Her Delegation

On May 7, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong met with visiting Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu and her delegation.

Chen Xiaodong said that China and Uganda are comprehensive cooperative partners who trust and support each other, and pragmatic cooperation in various fields has been steadily advancing in recent years. The Chinese side is ready to continue encouraging and supporting Chinese enterprises to participate in Uganda's energy development to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu thanked China for its long-term strong support for Uganda's national development, saying that the Ugandan government is committed to creating a favorable environment for Chinese enterprises' development in Uganda and welcomes China's participation in Uganda's green growth transition.

