REVILLA ENTHUSIASTIC WITH THE NEW PFP-LAKAS ALLIANCE; CONFIDENT IT IS A GREAT STRIDE TOWARDS 2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr., Chairman of Lakas-CMD, expressed his enthusiasm Wednesday (May 8) over the cementing of the alliance between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s political party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and Lakas.

Lakas-CMD, which is the dominant political party in the country, coalesced with PFP earlier today in a meeting held in Makati City. Billed as "Alyansa Para Sa Bagong Pilipinas", the event was graced by members of the two parties including President Marcos Jr., Lakas-CMD President House Speaker Martin Romualdez and PFP President Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr.

"I am really thrilled. Sa pagpapatibay ng alyansa na ito, higit pang bibilis ang pagkamit ng mga adhikain ng adminstrasyong ito tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas," Revilla remarked.

"Nagpapasalamat ako kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos for making this possible. This alliance is a testament of his effort in binding the Filipino people across different beliefs to be united towards achieving progress and development," the veteran lawmaker added.

Revilla also bared that with the alliance, Lakas and PFP has made a big stride towards assuring the success of the adminstration in having candidates supportive of its programs get elected in the midterm elections next year.

"This is a great stride towards the 2025 midterm elections. The goal is manalo ang mga aspirants from the national level down to the local level na susuporta at tutulong sa pagpapatuloy ng mga magagandang plano at programa ng ating presidente," the solon said.