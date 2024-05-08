Mindset Coach Trina Rowsell to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All of us have been through stress and trauma. Sometimes it impacts us so badly we feel like life will never be the same again. In fact, our struggles and fears can be so daunting we can become cynical, frustrated, moody, and resentful. It keeps us from being our authentic selves, so we feel adrift and purposeless. Are you seeking to reconnect with your inner power and shift your mindset so you can live the life you always dreamed of? To be in touch with what lights you up deep within your heart? One of the best ways to do this, is by working with a highly skilled professional to help you discover your divine path to conscious living and find true joy, ease, peace, and contentment at last.

Trina Rowsell is a highly sought after Mindset and Personal Empowerment Coach.

Through her unique coaching work, Trina helps us overcome our limiting beliefs and improve all areas of our lives, so we experience massive shifts in our wellness – health, relationships, careers, and mindset so that we live well-balanced abundant lives. Trina’s deep understanding of the human connection coupled with her unique intuitive gifts is the antidote to living a life on purpose. She recognizes we are complex, multilayered, multidimensional humans meant to live in a higher level of awareness by fulfilling our soul’s mission. She guides us to recognize we are creators of our own life to choose greater fulfillment. That’s why Trina wholeheartedly encourages us to be in touch with our true essence, our heart, and soul. Our authentic selves.

With her warm, caring, practical approach, Trina teaches us to embrace all aspects of ourselves - the mind, body, and spirit. She says all three must be in balance to function as our best emotionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually so that we can show up as the best version of ourselves.

Trina’s shift in consciousness and spiritual calling came through her challenges and life experiences which became a testament to her own inner strength. With every experience she gained self-awareness, more confidence, wisdom, and joy as she knows her true essence. Her coaching teaches us that no matter what challenge we go through, there is healing and freedom available to everyone.

When we work collaboratively with Trina, she supports us to connect with our innate wisdom.

She lovingly guides us to walk the sacred path, back to our whole selves. To walk with confidence of who we really are without fears of being judged. Trina believes we can live an intentional life, focused on our core beliefs and values. Her mission is to help us to experience freedom and genuine happiness through self-awareness and personal growth. If we value kindness and come from a place of empathy, this further expands our capabilities to fully live the life we desire.

Trina encourages us to live in the gentle moments that bring us joy whether we are drinking a cup of coffee or spending time with our loved ones. She empowers us to dance like no one is watching. She keeps us moving in a positive direction. We become more resilient in the face of obstacles. Trina knows her soul’s mission and she invites us to live a purposeful driven life.

Don’t miss Trina’s two-part interviews with Jim Masters and Doug Llewelyn. She will inspire you, uplift you, and fill you with abundant joy.

You've gotta dance like there's nobody watching. Love like you'll never be hurt. Sing like there's nobody listening. And live like it's heaven on earth. — William W. Purkey

Close Up Radio will feature Trina Roswell in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday May 10th at 2pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday May 17th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.trinarowsell.com

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno