Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Clinical Trials Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Clinical Trials Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical trials market size is expected to see exponential growth. It will grow to $4.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence (ai) in clinical trials market size is predicted to reach $4.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence (ai) in clinical trials market is due to the growing need to curb clinical trial costs. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence (ai) in clinical trials market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence (ai) in clinical trials market include Medable Inc., PathAI inc., Saama Technologies Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., TriNetX LLC, SymphonyAI Summit Inc.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Clinical Trials Market Segments

•By Offering: Software, Services

•By Process: Trial Design, Patient Selection, Site Selection, Patient Monitoring

•By Application: Oncology, Neurological Disease And Condition, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Disease, Infectious Disease, Immunology Disease, Other Applications

•By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Company, Contract Research Organizations, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global artificial intelligence (ai) in clinical trials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence in clinical trials refers to using artificial intelligence to design more efficient and adequate clinical trials. Artificial intelligence is used in clinical trials to improve trial design and optimization through predictions about patient behavior and drug efficacy.

