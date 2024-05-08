Photomask Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2026

Photomask Market

Photomask Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period (2019 – 2026)

Lithography transfers a pattern to a wafer surface using a photomask. Photomasks are crucial in semiconductor manufacturing. However, irregular demand-supply may slow market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the display segment dominated the photomask market. However, the master mask segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, display and MEMS segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period (2019–2026). Moreover, the captive mask shop segment dominates the overall trade, in terms of mask type. The global photomask market size was valued at $4.00 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.97 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Photomask is a procedure of using lithography techniques to transfer display patterns and circuits onto semiconductors, microelectromechanical systems, and displays. Photomask contains the pattern of integrated circuits, and they have become smaller and more complex to accurately transfer the pattern to silicon wafers. It is also projected onto wafers in the lithography process to express the layout of one layer of integrated circuits.

Furthermore, the sizes of the mask are typically used in lithography tools that will expose 300mm and 200mm wafers. In addition, the photomask is comprised of transparent substrates including glass or fused silica that show opaque coating on surfaces, where the microscopic pattern has fixed, and leaves some regions transparent and others opaque. The semiconductor application is expected to continue to dominate the growth of the global photomask market.

The rise in the adoption of consumer electronic products, the surge in usage of automated systems across various industry verticals, and the increase in demand for semiconductors are the major factors that drive the growth of the photomask market. Furthermore, an increase in focus on advancement in technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) fuels the growth of the photomask market. However, the complexity of the photomask fabrication process and the high cost associated with photomask manufacturing hamper the market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Photomask industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

SK-Electronics Co., Ltd.

Infinite Graphics Incorporated

Applied Materials, Inc.

HTA Photomask

Photronics, Inc.

Advance Reproductions

HOYA Corporation

Nippon Filcon Co., Ltd.

LG Innotek Co. Ltd

Compugraphics a MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions

During the lithography process, the wafer gets exposed to an ultraviolet laser beam, in which the ultraviolet laser beam passes through the photomask layer without a pattern and is irradiated onto the photoresist on a wafer. Thus, photomasks are used during the semiconductor manufacturing process making it an important component. However, due to the irregularity in the demand-supply gap, the market is expected to experience sluggish growth over the next few years.

Region-wise, the photomask industry trends are analyzed across North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the major revenue contributor, owing to government initiatives and high demand for semiconductors. The photomask market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as higher demand and consumption of photomasks in the semiconductor industry.

In August 2017, Photronics agreed with Hefei State High-tech Industry Development Zone (High-tech Zone), to establish a manufacturing facility in China. This agreement builds and operates a facility to engage in research and development, manufacture, and sale of FPD photomasks.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

- In terms of revenue, the captive mask contributed the maximum photomask market size in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

- The display segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

- In 2018, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the global photomask market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2018, in terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the photomask market share and is expected to retain its dominant position, owing to the presence of well-established semiconductor companies, and government initiatives.

