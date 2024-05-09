Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the precision medicine market size is expected to see exponential growth $6.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4%.” — The Business Research company

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence (ai) in precision medicine market size is predicted to reach $6.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4%

The growth in the artificial intelligence (ai) in precision medicine market is due to the high prevalence of chronic illnesses and respiratory disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence (ai) in precision medicine market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence (ai) in precision medicine market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, AstraZeneca PLC.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Segments

•By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

•By Technology: Deep Learning, Querying Methods, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Processing

•By Therapeutic Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Respiratory, Other Therapeutic Applications

•By Geography: The global artificial intelligence (ai) in precision medicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence in precision medicine refers to leveraging sophisticated computation and inference to generate insights, enabling the system to reason and learn and helping healthcare professionals make decisions through augmented intelligence. Artificial intelligence in precision medicine is used to optimize diagnosis, therapeutic intervention, and prognosis in healthcare.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Size And Growth

……

27. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

