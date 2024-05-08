Minister Thulas Nxesi on building collapse in George

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Mr TW Nxesi, is aware of the reports regarding the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in Victoria Street in George, yesterday afternoon. The collapse of the building serves as a sobering reminder of the critical importance of prioritising safety in the workplace. With the loss of lives and the entrapment of individuals, this incident has sparked a call to action for organisations to reevaluate their health and safety protocols and practices.

The Department of Employment and Labour Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Inspectors are onsite, as they were dispatched yesterday when the incident came to the Department’s attention. The Department is receiving real time information on the ground from our Inspectors and the Inspector General. We are also aware that multiple Disaster Service personnel including SAPS Search and Rescue teams with sniffer dogs are involved in a rescue operation to retrieve the trapped construction workers. A number of construction crew on site at the time of the incident and deceased workers have been reported, but at this stage we await final confirmations.

Minister Nxesi conveys his heartfelt condolences to family and friends of the deceased construction workers involved in the incident and wishes for a speedy recovery of the survivors. No words can adequately express the sorrow felt for the lives lost and the anguish experienced by those awaiting news of their trapped loved ones. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

The Department will work through the teams on the ground and outlined protocols to communicate and update the public. In terms of our processes, we will await the official handing over of the site to the Department to enable us to proceed with investigations as per Section 31 & 32 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA). The handing over is normally preceded by the finalization of rescue and recovery interventions.

As we reflect on this tragic event, it is imperative to recommit ourselves to the principle that no job is worth risking the safety or lives of employees. Every effort must be made to prevent similar incidents in the future. Redoubling efforts to promote a culture of safety, vigilance, and accountability within organizations is paramount.

It is a collective responsibility to honour the memory of those lost by ensuring that their lives were not lost in vain. Strengthening the commitment to health and safety is essential. Let us work together to prevent such tragedies from occurring again.

