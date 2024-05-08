Submit Release
Electoral Commission on letter regarding removal of Jacob Zuma from list of members of Parliament of MK Party

The Electoral Commission confirms that it has received communication from Mr Jabulani Khumalo on behalf of the MK Party. The letter has also been circulated extensively on social media platforms. In that letter Mr Khumalo demands that the Electoral Commission should remove Mr Zuma as the “face of MKP and as the president of the MKP”.

The Commission reiterates its stance that it does not involve itself in internal affairs of political parties. Additionally, the Commission only acts on instruction of the registered leader of the party. In the present case, Mr Jacob Zuma is the registered leader of MK Party. This has been so since 10 April 2024.

