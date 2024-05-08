Minister Thulas Nxesi launches Labour Activation Programme and presents Jobs/Careers Fairs in Northern Cape, 10 May

It is a windfall for the Northern Cape Province as Minister of Employment and Labour, TW. Nxesi along with Northern Cape Premier, Dr Z. Saul launch the Labour Activation Programme as well as the Jobs/Careers Fairs in Kimberley.

The Labour Activation Programme, a key intervention of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, will result in the creation of six projects meant to benefit 13 684 beneficiaries. So far, the programme has been successfully launched in eight provinces marking this as the last in the current phase.

On the other hand, the Jobs/Careers Fairs and Exhibitions under the tutelage of Public Employment Services branch focusses on creating a platform for work seekers to meet prospective employers. Employers have the chance to register work and learning opportunities, while work seekers have the chance to register on the Department’s database, where they will be matched to opportunities.

Work seekers are encouraged to bring along their identity document/card, curriculum vitae and copies of qualifications.

Members of the media are invited to the occasions which will take place as follows:

LAP Launch:

Date: Friday, 10 May 2024

Venue: Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre, 10 W Circular Road, West End, Kimberley

Time: 08:00 – 14:00

Jobs/Careers Fairs

Date: Friday, 10 May 2024

Venue: Galeshewe Stadium

Time: 08:00 – 16:00

Journalists interested in covering the events are requested to RSVP by close of business on Thursday, 09 May 2024 with Sean Mmatladi on Sean.Mmatladi@labour.gov.za or 072 120 5055. a group transport arrangement will be provided.

For media enquiries contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

082 697 0694 / Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za

