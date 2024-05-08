Minister Naledi Pandor delivers Second Annual Shireen Abu Akleh Memorial Lecture, 8 May

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will, tomorrow, Wednesday, 8 May 2024 at 14h00, deliver the Second Annual Shireen Abu Akleh Memorial Lecture at the University of Johannesburg’s APK Library, Auckland Park Kingsway Park Campus in Johannesburg.

The lecture, convened by the Faculty of Humanities, will take place under the theme The Responsibility of the Academy in a Time of Genocide.

The lecture aims to honour the memory of Shireen Abu Akleh, a renowned Palestinian journalist who was killed by the Israeli armed forces amid the ongoing Palestine-Israeli conflict.

Other guests to join Minister Pandor include Mr. Ronnie Kasrils, the former Minister of Intelligence in South Africa, and Mr. Zane Dangor, the Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Their contributions to the dialogue on humanitarian crises and the role of academia will enrich the discourse.

The Palestinian delegation will be represented by esteemed individuals, including Professor Samia Botmeh, Vice President of Community Affairs at Birzeit University, and Advocate Dian Buttu, Palestinian-Canadian Lawyer and former spokesperson of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

Media are invited as follows:

Event Details: Second Annual Shireen Abu Akleh Memorial Lecture

Date: 8 May 2024

Time: 14h00-16h30

Venue: UJ Auckland Park Campus Library, level 6