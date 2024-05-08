Submit Release
Government Communications hosts roundtable discussion on electrification programme, 14 May

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a roundtable discussion on the electrification programme since 1994. This is line with the 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy campaign and aims to reflect on the freedom that South Africans enjoy since the advent of democracy from 1994 to 2024.

The panelists at the roundtable include:

  • Ministry of Electricity- Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
  • Energy Expert -Chris Yelland
  • South African Local Government Association (SALGA)- CEO Sithole Mbanga

Media are invited as follows:  

Date:   14 May 2024
Time:   11h00
Venue: Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

RSVP: Ishmael@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries: 
William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 7147

