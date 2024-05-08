Government Communications hosts roundtable discussion on electrification programme, 14 May

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a roundtable discussion on the electrification programme since 1994. This is line with the 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy campaign and aims to reflect on the freedom that South Africans enjoy since the advent of democracy from 1994 to 2024.

The panelists at the roundtable include:

Ministry of Electricity- Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Energy Expert -Chris Yelland

South African Local Government Association (SALGA)- CEO Sithole Mbanga

Media are invited as follows:

Date: 14 May 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

RSVP: Ishmael@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147