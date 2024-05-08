Insect Feed Market, Estimated to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031 | Rapid Growth Projected

Insect Feed Infographics

Insect-based diets offer high-quality protein and nutrients, driving demand in livestock and pet food sectors.

The rise in awareness toward protein-rich diets, coupled with advancements in breeding techniques for environmentally low-impacting livestock, propels the growth of the insect feed market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Insect Feed Market," the insect feed market was valued at $261.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15172

Insects offer high-quality protein, amino acids, and vitamins for livestock as well as pet food. Insect-based diets for livestock can potentially replace soymeal in their diet. The nutritious quality of fly larvae, meal worms, silkworms, and locusts, among others, is used in the diets of pigs, poultry, aquaculture, and ruminants. These insects offer 42%–63% higher protein content compared to traditional resources such as soymeal and fishmeal. Also, the palatability of insect feeds is higher and can replace 25–100% of soymeal and fishmeal, depending on the animal for which it is being used.

Demand for insect feed is highly dependent on demand patterns for protein-rich food, particularly meat and meat products. Developing economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing an increase in demand for these additives, owing to a rise in awareness toward a protein-rich diet.

The increasing insect feed market demand for poultry products from the food service industry majorly drives insect feed market growth. Improvements in breeding techniques for the development of environmentally low-impact livestock further contribute toward market growth. A healthy gut reflects the sufficient amount of protein being consumed by the animal. Protein is required for a healthy metabolism as well. Protein deficiency reduces productivity among animals. Thus, through the consumption of insect feed, protein deficiency can be overcome. This factor will fuel the growth of the insect feed market during the forecast period. Moreover, the identification of insects as a more sustainable source of proteins than traditional sources will further contribute toward market growth and is likely to create a new insect feed market opportunity.

The global insect feed market is segmented into product type, end user, end use, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into meal worms, fly larvae, silkworms, cicadas, and others. By end user, it is fragmented into residential and commercial. Depending on end use, it is segregated into pet food, aquaculture, and livestock. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and the rest of LAMEA).

𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐊 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐓 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insect-feed-market/purchase-options

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of product type, meal worms segment dominated the global market in 2021, with an Insect Feed Market Share of more than 32%. However, fly larvae segment is attributed to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, aquaculture will dominate the global market in 2021. However, livestock is likely to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end users, the commercial segment dominated the global market in 2021, with a market share of more than 79%. However, the residential segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 26.2%.

Based on category, the branded segment dominated the global market with a market share of more than 70% in 2021. However, the private label segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the insect feed market forecast period, with a CAGR of 15.1%.

Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to reach $704.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 22.3%. However, LATAM is likely to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓

Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 : MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4 : INSECT FEED MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

Chapter 5 : INSECT FEED MARKET, BY END USE

Chapter 6 : INSECT FEED MARKET, BY END-USER

Chapter 7 : INSECT FEED MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter 8 : COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

Chapter 9 : COMPANY PROFILES

Chapter 10 : KEY INNOVATORS

Chapter 11 : KEY INNOVATORS

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insect-feed-market/purchase-options

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.