Aircraft Brake System Market to Witness Steady Expansion, Estimated at USD 18.4 Billion by 2032: AMR

aircraft brake system market

The growth of the aircraft brake system market is driven by its safe operation of aircraft during landing and taxiing.

Rise in demand from airlines for advanced aircraft brake systems and surge in air passenger traffic offer lucrative opportunities to the global aircraft brake system market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 share are increasingly incorporating lightweight materials such as carbon-carbon composites and advanced ceramics. These materials offer higher strength-to-weight ratios compared to traditional steel, contributing to improved performance, fuel efficiency, and reduced maintenance requirements. Furthermore, electromechanical brake systems are gaining traction in the market due to their potential for enhanced control, reliability, and efficiency compared to hydraulic systems. By eliminating the need for hydraulic fluid, electromechanical brakes offer simplified maintenance and reduced environmental impact.

The global aircraft brake system market was valued at $11.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $18.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Increase in air passenger traffic in the world and rise in operations in the commercial aviation sector are expected to fuel the global aircraft brake system market. On the other hand, strict regulatory conditions create hindrances to market growth. On the contrary, usage of advanced technology can offer lucrative market opportunities.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐋𝐋𝐂., 𝐋𝐮𝐟𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐤 𝐀𝐆, 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨., 𝐀𝐀𝐑 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫-𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧, 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨

The replacement segment attained the highest market share in 2022 in the aircraft brake system industry due to the fact that many commercial aircraft in service are aging and require regular maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities. As aircraft age, their brake systems also wear out and require replacement to ensure continued safe operation. The need for replacement brake systems is particularly significant for older aircraft models, which constitute a substantial portion of the global fleet. Furthermore, commercial aircraft are typically in operation for extended periods each day, leading to frequent wear and tear on brake systems. The high utilization rates of commercial aircraft result in more frequent replacements of brake components and systems due to normal wear and fatigue.

Based on actuation, the power break segment contributed to the highest Aircraft Brake System Market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers segments such as boosted brake and independent brake.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around one-third of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The global aircraft brake system market share across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Fixed Wing segment attained the highest market share in 2022 in the aircraft brake system market forecast. This is attributed to the fact that fixed-wing aircraft, particularly commercial airliners, constitute the majority of the aircraft fleet worldwide. These aircraft operate on scheduled routes, carry large numbers of passengers and cargo, and have high-frequency flight schedules. As a result, they have a significant demand for advanced and reliable brake systems. Moreover, fixed-wing aircraft, especially commercial airliners, operate in diverse environments and under various conditions, including short-haul, long-haul, high-altitude, and adverse weather conditions. As a result, they require sophisticated and high-performance brake systems capable of meeting stringent safety standards and performance requirements. This demand for advanced brake technology consolidates the market share of the fixed-wing segment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of aircraft type, the fixed wing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Depending on actuation, the power brake segment is anticipated to dominate the market.

By distribution, the replacement segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

