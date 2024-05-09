AI In Education Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

AI In Education Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s AI In Education Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The ai in education market size is predicted to reach $21.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “AI In Education Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in education market size is predicted to reach $21.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6%.

The growth in the ai in education market is due to the rising number of smartphone users. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in education market share. Major players in the ai in education market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

AI In Education Market Segments

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Technology: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Application: Learning Platform And Virtual Facilitators, Intelligent Tutoring System (ITS), Smart Content, Fraud And Risk Management, Other Applications

• By End-User: K-12 Education, Higher Education, Corporate Training And Learning

• By Geography: The global ai in education market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12595&type=smp

Artificial intelligence (AI) in education refers to applying AI in the classroom and managing the class and course load to improve teaching and learning practices and address educational challenges. The purpose of artificial intelligence in education is to increase student learning while delegating administrative activities that require teacher and administrator time.

Read More On The AI In Education Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-education-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. AI In Education Market Characteristics

3. AI In Education Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Education Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI In Education Market Size And Growth

……

27. AI In Education Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. AI In Education Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-marketing-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-services-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027