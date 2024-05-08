Kymanox® Announces Evan Edwards as President

Morrisville, North Carolina USA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymanox®, a leading provider of product development, engineering, quality, regulatory and technical solutions exclusively serving the Life Science industry, is pleased to announce that Evan Edwards has been promoted to President. This organizational change allows Kymanox to amplify the customer experience and further benefit from Evan’s expertise in innovation and leadership. This move provides further focus on operational processes for Kymanox and positions Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder, to focus on longer term strategic initiatives and transformative business partnerships.

Evan brings a depth of experience and expertise to his new role, having previously held leadership positions at Kymanox the last four years including recently as Chief Innovation Officer and also in the Life Science industry for over two decades. He is a proven leader and inventor with a track record of driving growth, commercialization, and innovation in translational medicine.

"We are thrilled to elevate Evan to President of Kymanox," said Perry. "His experience and continued leadership will be invaluable as we continue to professionalize and scale our unique platform. We are poised to grow both in market segments and geographically – and this leadership evolution allows the company to remain nimble, which is critically important for any business."

As President, Evan will be responsible for overseeing the company's near-term operations and driving strategic growth initiatives. He will work closely with the rest of the Kymanox Executive Leadership Team, and other leadership groups within the organization, to ensure Kymanox continues to deliver exceptional value to its clients and to support the CEO with long-term strategic planning and market positioning – all to ultimately benefit patients-in-need.

"I am honored to serve the Kymanox team as President," said Evan. "I look forward to working with our talented team to continue to deliver innovative solutions to our clients, supporting them in the pursuit of regulatory approval and commercialization of their products, and to drive continued growth opportunities for the company."

About Kymanox®:

Kymanox has proven, collaborative, end-to-end solutions that help bring Life Science products to the market – and keep them there. We are a global professional services organization that supports comprehensive drug development with integrated science, engineering, compliance (e.g., QA/RA), and technical project management. Our work across small and large molecules, medical devices, and combination products affords us a wholly unique advantage. With our diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. We strive to advance Life Science innovation through insightful solutions and collaboration…because patients deserve better. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. Kymanox is backed by WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. For more information, visit http://www.kymanox.com/.

