Generational investment in Australia's resources to deliver a Future Made in Australia

The Albanese Government will deliver a generational investment to find new deposits of minerals and sources of energy to help build a Future Made in Australia, as part of a big focus on resources in next week’s Budget.

The Budget will show that the Government will invest $566.1 million over ten years from 2024-25 to deliver data, maps and other tools for use by the resources industry that will point the way to new discoveries, power our economy and commit to the full mapping of Australia over the next generation.

The landmark long-term investment, led by Geoscience Australia, underscores the Government’s plan to put the resources industry at the heart of its Future Made in Australia policy.

Read the Prime Minister’s media release: