Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,408 in the last 365 days.

Generational investment in Australia's resources to deliver a Future Made in Australia

The Albanese Government will deliver a generational investment to find new deposits of minerals and sources of energy to help build a Future Made in Australia, as part of a big focus on resources in next week’s Budget.

The Budget will show that the Government will invest $566.1 million over ten years from 2024-25 to deliver data, maps and other tools for use by the resources industry that will point the way to new discoveries, power our economy and commit to the full mapping of Australia over the next generation.

The landmark long-term investment, led by Geoscience Australia, underscores the Government’s plan to put the resources industry at the heart of its Future Made in Australia policy.

Read the Prime Minister’s media release:

You just read:

Generational investment in Australia's resources to deliver a Future Made in Australia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more