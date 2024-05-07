Submit Release
Senate Bill 37 Printer's Number 1588

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - CORRECTIVE REPRINT

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 582, 737, 939,

1458, 1583

PRINTER'S NO. 1588

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

37

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, LANGERHOLC, FLYNN, STEFANO, SCHWANK,

SANTARSIERO AND CULVER, APRIL 10, 2023

AMENDMENTS TO HOUSE AMENDMENTS, IN SENATE, MAY 6, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for

definitions; in licensing of drivers, further providing for

learners' permits and for examination of applicant for

driver's license ; in rules of the road in general, further

providing for prohibiting text-based communications and

providing for prohibiting use of interactive mobile device;

in miscellaneous provisions relating to serious traffic

offenses, further providing for the offense of homicide by

vehicle and for the offense of aggravated assault by vehicle;

in enforcement, providing for data collection and reporting

relating to traffic stops; and imposing penalties.

This act may be referred to as Paul Miller's Law.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "interactive wireless

communications device" in section 102 of Title 75 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 102. Definitions.

Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent

provisions of this title which are applicable to specific

provisions of this title, the following words and phrases when

