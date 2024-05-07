Senate Resolution 292 Printer's Number 1586

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - have no family history of the disease and are not considered

high risk; and

WHEREAS, The American College of Radiology recommends that

patients ask their medical provider whether a mammogram before

40 years of age is advised, if other tests, like an MRI, are

recommended with a yearly mammogram or if more frequent checks

are advisable for a high-risk patient; and

WHEREAS, One in six breast cancers occurs in women in their

40s; and

WHEREAS, As cancers in young women are often more deadly,

current American College of Radiology guidelines urge all women

to talk with their doctor about their individual breast cancer

risk by age 25; and

WHEREAS, Breast cancer mainly occurs in middle-aged and older

women with the median age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis

being 62 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in

the United States, accounting for about 30%, or one in three, of

all new female cancers each year; and

WHEREAS, The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2024

an estimated 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be

diagnosed in women and 2,790 new cases in men, about 56,500 new

cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed, and

about 42,250 women will die from breast cancer; and

WHEREAS, Early detection of breast cancer is critical

considering the survival rate of breast cancer detected in the

localized stage is 99% yet only 64% of breast cancer cases are

detected in this stage; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of May 2024 as

"Mammography Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

20240SR0292PN1586 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30