Senate Resolution 292 Printer's Number 1586
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - have no family history of the disease and are not considered
high risk; and
WHEREAS, The American College of Radiology recommends that
patients ask their medical provider whether a mammogram before
40 years of age is advised, if other tests, like an MRI, are
recommended with a yearly mammogram or if more frequent checks
are advisable for a high-risk patient; and
WHEREAS, One in six breast cancers occurs in women in their
40s; and
WHEREAS, As cancers in young women are often more deadly,
current American College of Radiology guidelines urge all women
to talk with their doctor about their individual breast cancer
risk by age 25; and
WHEREAS, Breast cancer mainly occurs in middle-aged and older
women with the median age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis
being 62 years of age; and
WHEREAS, Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in
the United States, accounting for about 30%, or one in three, of
all new female cancers each year; and
WHEREAS, The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2024
an estimated 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be
diagnosed in women and 2,790 new cases in men, about 56,500 new
cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed, and
about 42,250 women will die from breast cancer; and
WHEREAS, Early detection of breast cancer is critical
considering the survival rate of breast cancer detected in the
localized stage is 99% yet only 64% of breast cancer cases are
detected in this stage; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of May 2024 as
"Mammography Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
20240SR0292PN1586 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30