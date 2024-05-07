PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - the Union Army of the Potomac, which stretched from the nest of

boulders known as Devil's Den into a peach orchard, as well as

in a nearby wheat field and on the slopes of Little Round Top;

and

WHEREAS, On July 3, the Army of Northern Virginia, via

"Pickett's Charge," attacked Cemetery Ridge but was ultimately

repelled by the Union Army; and

WHEREAS, On July 4, the Army of Northern Virginia withdrew

from Gettysburg; and

WHEREAS, The Battle of Gettysburg was the battle with the

largest number of casualties in the American Civil War with

28,000 Confederate casualties and 23,000 Union casualties; and

WHEREAS, On November 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln

delivered the Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the

Soldiers' National Cemetery; and

WHEREAS, More than 3,500 soldiers were buried at the

Soldiers' National Cemetery after losing their lives in the

battle; and

WHEREAS, Reconciliation between the north and the south began

at Gettysburg through warm and respectful post-war reunions that

featured peace walk reenactments of Pickett's Charge in 1887,

1913 and 1938; and

WHEREAS, The Gettysburg battlefield was designated as a

National Military Park in 1895; and

WHEREAS, The residents of Gettysburg helped to preserve the

land that now serves as the Gettysburg National Military Park,

including the Soldiers' National Cemetery and the Gettysburg

battlefield; and

WHEREAS, More than 1 million people travel each year to visit

the park, museum and visitor's center; therefore be it

