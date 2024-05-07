Senate Resolution 291 Printer's Number 1585
the Union Army of the Potomac, which stretched from the nest of
boulders known as Devil's Den into a peach orchard, as well as
in a nearby wheat field and on the slopes of Little Round Top;
and
WHEREAS, On July 3, the Army of Northern Virginia, via
"Pickett's Charge," attacked Cemetery Ridge but was ultimately
repelled by the Union Army; and
WHEREAS, On July 4, the Army of Northern Virginia withdrew
from Gettysburg; and
WHEREAS, The Battle of Gettysburg was the battle with the
largest number of casualties in the American Civil War with
28,000 Confederate casualties and 23,000 Union casualties; and
WHEREAS, On November 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln
delivered the Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the
Soldiers' National Cemetery; and
WHEREAS, More than 3,500 soldiers were buried at the
Soldiers' National Cemetery after losing their lives in the
battle; and
WHEREAS, Reconciliation between the north and the south began
at Gettysburg through warm and respectful post-war reunions that
featured peace walk reenactments of Pickett's Charge in 1887,
1913 and 1938; and
WHEREAS, The Gettysburg battlefield was designated as a
National Military Park in 1895; and
WHEREAS, The residents of Gettysburg helped to preserve the
land that now serves as the Gettysburg National Military Park,
including the Soldiers' National Cemetery and the Gettysburg
battlefield; and
WHEREAS, More than 1 million people travel each year to visit
the park, museum and visitor's center; therefore be it
20240SR0291PN1585 - 2 -
