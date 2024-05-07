Senate Bill 795 Printer's Number 1587

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 902

PRINTER'S NO. 1587

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

795

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, A. WILLIAMS, STEFANO, COLEMAN, LAUGHLIN,

PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, AUMENT,

ROTHMAN, REGAN, DiSANTO, DUSH, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON AND YAW,

JUNE 15, 2023

SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, MAY 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," establishing the Lifeline Scholarship

Program and the Lifeline Scholarship Fund. ESTABLISHING THE

PENNSYLVANIA AWARD FOR STUDENT SUCCESS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article ARTICLES to read:

ARTICLE XVII-E

LIFELINE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Section 1701-E. Scope of article.

This article relates to the Lifeline Scholarship Program.

Section 1702-E. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

