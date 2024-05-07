Senate Bill 795 Printer's Number 1587
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 902
PRINTER'S NO. 1587
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
795
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, A. WILLIAMS, STEFANO, COLEMAN, LAUGHLIN,
PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, AUMENT,
ROTHMAN, REGAN, DiSANTO, DUSH, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON AND YAW,
JUNE 15, 2023
SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, MAY 7, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," establishing the Lifeline Scholarship
Program and the Lifeline Scholarship Fund. ESTABLISHING THE
PENNSYLVANIA AWARD FOR STUDENT SUCCESS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an
article ARTICLES to read:
ARTICLE XVII-E
LIFELINE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
Section 1701-E. Scope of article.
This article relates to the Lifeline Scholarship Program.
Section 1702-E. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
