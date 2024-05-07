Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,399 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 795 Printer's Number 1587

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 902

PRINTER'S NO. 1587

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

795

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, A. WILLIAMS, STEFANO, COLEMAN, LAUGHLIN,

PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, AUMENT,

ROTHMAN, REGAN, DiSANTO, DUSH, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON AND YAW,

JUNE 15, 2023

SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, MAY 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," establishing the Lifeline Scholarship

Program and the Lifeline Scholarship Fund. ESTABLISHING THE

PENNSYLVANIA AWARD FOR STUDENT SUCCESS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article ARTICLES to read:

ARTICLE XVII-E

LIFELINE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Section 1701-E. Scope of article.

This article relates to the Lifeline Scholarship Program.

Section 1702-E. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 795 Printer's Number 1587

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more