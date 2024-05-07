Senate Bill 277 Printer's Number 1589

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - HOUSE AMENDED

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

277

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY YAW, STEFANO, BAKER AND VOGEL, JANUARY 31, 2023

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,

MAY 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 30, 1987 (P.L.163, No.16), entitled "An

act providing for the revitalization of rural Pennsylvania;

establishing the Center for Rural Pennsylvania; providing for

rural education partnerships and adult literacy programs;

allocating funds appropriated to the Department of Commerce

for a Regional Center for Continuing Education of Health

Science Practitioners in western Pennsylvania; making

appropriations; and making a repeal," in Center for Rural

Pennsylvania, further providing for board of directors;

ESTABLISHING THE RURAL POPULATION REVITALIZATION COMMISSION

AND PROVIDING FOR DUTIES OF THE COMMISSION; and making a

repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 302(a) of the act of June 30, 1987

(P.L.163, No.16), known as the Rural Pennsylvania Revitalization

Act, is amended to read:

Section 302. Board of directors.

(a) Members.--The Center for Rural Pennsylvania shall be

governed by a board of directors which shall consist of [11

members.] members appointed as follows:

(1) The Speaker of the House of Representatives shall

