Senate Bill 277 Printer's Number 1589
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 241
PRINTER'S NO. 1589
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
277
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY YAW, STEFANO, BAKER AND VOGEL, JANUARY 31, 2023
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,
MAY 7, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 30, 1987 (P.L.163, No.16), entitled "An
act providing for the revitalization of rural Pennsylvania;
establishing the Center for Rural Pennsylvania; providing for
rural education partnerships and adult literacy programs;
allocating funds appropriated to the Department of Commerce
for a Regional Center for Continuing Education of Health
Science Practitioners in western Pennsylvania; making
appropriations; and making a repeal," in Center for Rural
Pennsylvania, further providing for board of directors;
ESTABLISHING THE RURAL POPULATION REVITALIZATION COMMISSION
AND PROVIDING FOR DUTIES OF THE COMMISSION; and making a
repeal.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 302(a) of the act of June 30, 1987
(P.L.163, No.16), known as the Rural Pennsylvania Revitalization
Act, is amended to read:
Section 302. Board of directors.
(a) Members.--The Center for Rural Pennsylvania shall be
governed by a board of directors which shall consist of [11
members.] members appointed as follows:
(1) The Speaker of the House of Representatives shall
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22