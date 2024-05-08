Baby Toiletries Market is estimated to reach US$4.210 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.26%
The baby toiletries market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% from US$3.145 billion in 2022 to US$4.210 billion by 2029.
The baby toiletries market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% from US$3.145 billion in 2022 to US$4.210 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the baby toiletries market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4.210 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The key growth drivers to propel the baby toiletries market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing global population with increasing birth rates in several regions across the globe is driving the demand for appropriate baby toiletries for newborn babies to maintain their hygiene and health effectively. Also, the growing concern of parents for healthy baby care products that are not made of harmful substances or chemicals is leading to the development of organic baby care products that are high-quality, good for newborn babies, and eco-friendly.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of baby toiletries in the market is the growing economies and GDPs across the globe in different countries that are increasing the disposable incomes among parents of newborn babies. These parents are heavily spending to buy high-quality and best products to maintain the hygiene and health of their baby which is further propelling growth in the baby toiletries market over the forecast period.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/baby-toiletries-market
The baby toiletries market, by product type, is divided into four types- baby shampoo, baby wipes, toothpaste, and baby bath additives. Each type of product in baby toiletries is used by parents of the babies to maintain the health and hygiene of the baby.
The baby toiletries market, by distribution channel, is divided into two types- offline and online. Each distribution channel has its benefits for the end-user for instance, the online distribution channel is growing significantly for buying baby toiletries with significant growth in e-commerce across the globe. The online distribution channel provides convenience and comfort to the customer by delivering the product to their doorstep without any hassle. Thus, these different distribution channels for baby toiletries are anticipated to fuel growth in the market over the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the baby toiletries market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing birth rate with significant growth in the population of the region with countries like China and India which have the largest population across the globe. The need for safe and reliable baby toiletries is increasing with the growth in parents' concern for babies' health in the region. Also, the rising number of baby toiletries companies across the region is driving the demand for these products and markets across the Asia Pacific region.
The research includes several key players from the baby toiletries market, such as Warner Chilcott (The Procter & Gamble Company), Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, InvestIndustrial Holdings (Artsana S.p.A.), California Baby, Unilever Group (Dove), Maxingvest AG (Beiersdorf, Inc), Galderma Laboratories, L.P., and Nature’s Baby Organics.
The market analytics report segments the baby toiletries market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type
o Baby Shampoo
o Baby Wipes
o Toothpaste
o Baby Bath additives
• By Distribution Channel
o Offline
• Distributors/Wholesalers
• Hypermarket/Supermarket
• Specialty stores
o Online
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Warner Chilcott (The Procter & Gamble Company)
• Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• InvestIndustrial Holdings (Artsana S.p.A.)
• California Baby
• Unilever Group (Dove)
• Maxingvest AG (Beiersdorf, Inc)
• Galderma Laboratories, L.P.
• Nature’s Baby Organics
Explore More Reports:
• Global Baby Body Care Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-baby-body-care-market
• Global Online Baby Care Products Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-online-baby-care-products-market
• Baby Bath And Shower Products Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/baby-bath-and-shower-products-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn