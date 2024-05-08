Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,183 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in a Fatal Shooting in Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man in Southeast, DC.

On Monday, October 30, 2023, at approximately 7:37 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 1800 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, for the report of found human remains. Upon arrival, officers located adult male human remains, inside of a trash can. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Kwame Keith, of no fixed address.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 34-year-old Emmanuel Lewis of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23178819

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in a Fatal Shooting in Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more