MPD Arrests Suspect in a Fatal Shooting in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man in Southeast, DC.

On Monday, October 30, 2023, at approximately 7:37 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 1800 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, for the report of found human remains. Upon arrival, officers located adult male human remains, inside of a trash can. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Kwame Keith, of no fixed address.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 34-year-old Emmanuel Lewis of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23178819