Emagia Named "Rising Star" in ISG's 2024 Finance and Accounting Platforms Report
Emagia garners recognition from prominent research firm on the strength of its I2C efficiency with AI and automation and stand out GenAI capabilities.
Gia [Emagia's AI-copilot for finance] helps make decision-making more agile, improves efficiency, and makes data readily available for finance leaders to focus on data-driven strategic decisions.”SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emagia, the leading provider of autonomous finance platforms for Order-to-Cash (O2C) has earned distinction as a "Rising Star" in technology research and advisory firm ISG's 2024 Provider Lens Finance and Accounting Platforms report. The research recognizes Emagia’s innovative approach to financial process automation and cites the company as a trailblazer ahead of its competition in the integration of its Generative AI platform for finance automation.
— ISG
ISG's Provider Lens™ Finance and Accounting Platforms report evaluates 22 providers across two quadrants: Invoice to Cash (I2C) and Record to Report (R2R). Emagia's recognition as a "Rising Star" in the I2C quadrant reflects its strong portfolio and high potential for continued success in the finance and accounting SaaS market.
The ISG report highlights the growing demand for integrated finance and accounting platforms that harness AI and machine learning to deliver greater efficiency and precision. Enterprises are increasingly turning to software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to streamline complex finance operations. Emagia stands out for its commitment to revolutionizing the I2C process through AI and automation.
“Emagia’s AI and automation aim for 90% autonomous I2C, boosting efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making through real-time activity tracking,” said ISG Industry Analyst Gaurang Pagdi. ISG also noted that Emagia’s strategic approach “significantly improves operational efficiency and financial outcomes, reducing manual effort and accelerating payment collection.”
The ISG report underscores that modern finance requires solutions that can adapt to rapidly changing business environments. It notes that Emagia's approach, with its focus on seamless integration and client-centric customization, positions it as a key player in the evolution of finance and accounting platforms. Emagia's AI-powered platform transforms finance operations into digital workflows, significantly improving cash flow forecasting, minimizing credit risk, and accelerating payment collections.
“The finance and accounting SaaS sector is investing in next-generation technologies to solve age-old business problems,” said Robert Stapleton, ISG partner, Business Outsourcing Services. “This extends to GenAI, even though its operational effectiveness is still uncertain.”
ISG added that Emagia is one of very few providers that have integrated GenAI capabilities into its various solutions. “Gia [the AI-copilot for finance by Emagia] helps make decision-making more agile, improves efficiency, and makes data readily available for finance leaders to focus on data-driven strategic decisions.”
For more insights into ISG's 2024 Provider Lens™ Finance and Accounting Platforms report and the emerging trends in this sector, please visit https://www.emagia.com/isg-invoice-to-cash/.
About ISG:
ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
About Emagia:
Emagia is the leading provider of autonomous finance platforms for global order-to-cash operations. Emagia’s mission is to empower all finance executives and organizations to realize their fullest potential by driving exponential efficiency and unlocking strategic advantage in their finance operations. Emagia’s AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform brings together AI, analytics, and automation to drive exponential efficiency to the end-to-end order to cash process – order management, credit, e-invoicing, e-payments, receivables, collections, deductions and cash application.
Emagia’s flagship AI copilot Gia is the world’s leading pre-trained enterprise digital assistant for OTC operations that empowers finance operations teams to be highly efficient and digital world-class performers. Emagia’s platform has processed over $900 billion in accounts receivables for enterprises in over 90 countries in over 25 languages.
Emagia’s platform seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise financial systems such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, MS Dynamics, Sage and others. The Silicon Valley-based company recently earned distinction among the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC, and is set to be recognized for the third consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash solutions this week.
