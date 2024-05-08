WVDOH rolls out $191 million in federally funded paving projects

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has more than $191 million in federally funded paving projects scheduled for fiscal year 2024. The total includes $76.7 million for projects on state interstates, $40 million for projects on US highways, and $74,387,500 for other state and US routes.



Interstate projects include an estimated $22 million project to rebuild Interstate 77 from Tuppers Creek Road to the Jackson County line, an estimated $16 million project to rebuild Interstate 79 from Servia to Frametown, and an estimated $15 million project to rebuild I-77 from Fairplain to Ripley.



Other interstate projects include an estimated $2.2 million to resurface Interstate 64 from Clintonville to Lewisburg, $8 million for a pavement overlay on I-79 from Amma to Wallback, $6 million to resurface I-79 between Big Chimney and Frame Road, and $7.5 million for concrete slab repairs on I-64 between Dawson and Sam Black Church.



Projects on US highways include slab repairs on US 119 in Boone County, pavement overlays on US 119 in Mingo County from US 52 to WV 65, resurfacing on US 50 from Ellenboro to Bunnel Run Road in Ritchie County and from Cabin Run Road to Right Fork Run Road in Doddridge County, microsurfacing US 119 from Little Coal River Road to Ruthdale Road in Kanawha County, repaving US 19 from Youngs Monument to Birch River Road in Nicholas County, and microsurfacing US 460 from Goodwin Chapel to the Virginia state line in Mercer County. The projects come to $40 million.



The budget also includes more than $74.3 million for 62 paving projects on other state and US routes.



The WVDOH has historically gotten the vast majority of its funding for paving, road maintenance and construction from the federal government.



For the past several years, Gov. Jim Justice has asked the West Virginia Legislature to approve supplemental budget appropriations to allow the WVDOH to undertake additional paving. In addition to Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity construction and maintenance program, the supplemental budget appropriations have allowed the WVDOH to build and repave record numbers of roads.

