Classified State Department Documents Credibly Suggest COVID-19 Lab Leak, Wenstrup Pushes for Declassification

WASHINGTON — The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic recently reviewed classified U.S. Department of State (State Department) documents that credibly suggest COVID-19 originated from a lab related accident in Wuhan, China. The documents also strongly convey that the Chinese Communist Party attempted to cover-up the lab leak and that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) maintains a relationship with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) is requesting the State Department rapidly declassify this information and share the truth about the origins of COVID-19 with the American people.

These documents were previously released in an unclassified and highly redacted Freedom of Information Act production, first obtained and reported on by U.S. Right to Know — a nonprofit working to expose government failures that threaten public health. The redacted documents showed numerous, highly suggestive subject lines including:

“Initial Outbreak Could Have Been Contained in China if Beijing Had Not Covered it Up”

“Xi Lied to Obfuscate His Role in the Cover-Up”

“PLA Contractor Involved in the Construction of the Wuhan Institute of Virology”

“PLA Presence at WIV Continued After Construction Completed”

“Official Chinese Websites Show Robust Cooperation between WIV and PLA”

“Cyber Evidence of PLA Shadow Labs at WIV and Bioengineering University”

As mounting evidence continues to point to a lab related accident in Wuhan, China as the likely origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, safely removing these superfluous redactions is a step towards transparency and accountability.

“We write to you today to request that you immediately take steps to declassify this information such that the American people have a more complete picture of the government’s evidence regarding the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Chairman Wenstrup.

View the highly redacted State Department documents here and here.

Read Chairman Wenstrup’s letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken here.

