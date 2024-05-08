Arrival Statement by H.E. Xi Jinping president of the People’s Republic of China at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, Serbia

May 7, 2024

It gives me great pleasure to pay a state visit to the Republic of Serbia at the warm invitation of President Aleksandar Vučić. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to extend heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the friendly government and people of Serbia.

China and Serbia enjoy profound traditional friendship. Our bilateral relationship has stood the test of changing international environment and become a fine example of state-to-state relations. Since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, the bilateral relationship has realized leapfrog development, and achieved historic results. The two countries are bound by rock-solid political mutual trust, and have seen fruitful results in high quality Belt and Road cooperation. We have agreed on comprehensive mutual visa exemption, opened direct flights, and signed a free trade agreement. People-to-people exchanges are becoming more robust. Our ironclad friendship has taken deeper roots in the heart of the two peoples. China and Serbia have rendered each other firm support on issues concerning our respective core interests and major concerns. We have jointly upheld international fairness and justice, and contributed our share to promoting world peace and development. Cooperation between the two countries is rooted in the principle of equality and mutual benefits. It serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries, provides strong momentum for our respective development and rejuvenation, brings benefits to the two peoples, and contributes to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Standing at a new historical starting point, China will work with Serbia to jointly stay committed to the original aspiration and forge ahead together to open up a new vista in China-Serbia cooperation with stronger momentum, greater scope, and higher quality. I look forward to taking this visit as an opportunity to have in-depth exchange of views with President Vučić on the bilateral relationship and other issues of mutual interest, renew friendship, plan for cooperation, explore development, and draw up a new blueprint for the development of bilateral relations. I am confident that this visit will be a fruitful one and will open up a new chapter in China-Serbia relations.