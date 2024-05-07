Let's Educate so we can Celebrate Prom and Graduation Together

ILLINOIS, May 7 - Prom and graduation are a rite of passage which deserve celebration. The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is proud of all the young people reaching these milestones this year. We want everyone to celebrate responsibly so we urge parents to communicate the importance of underage drinking during this year's celebrations. Students deserve to celebrate themselves during these memorable and significant events in their lives.





Here are some tips for promoting prom safety:

Alcohol and Drug Awareness: Promote responsible behavior by discouraging the consumption of alcohol and drugs, as these substances can impair judgment and lead to risky or dangerous situations.

Buddy System: Encourage students to use the buddy system to watch out for each other. It's always safer to attend prom with a group of friends and stay together throughout the night.

Communication: Ensure that students have a way to contact parents or guardians in case of emergencies. Cell phones should be charged and accessible.

After-Party Safety: If there are after-parties, remind students to stay vigilant about their safety, especially if they are attending events in unfamiliar places.

Emergency Contacts: Provide a list of emergency contacts and information to all students and their parents or guardians in case assistance is needed during or after prom.

Responsible Driving: Emphasize the importance of safe and responsible driving, seatbelt use, and avoiding distracted driving when traveling to and from prom.

"The ILCC urges parents, teachers, and all community members to communicate the dangers of underage drinking as the prom and graduation season begin," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. "By communicating and providing resources and alternatives to young people, we hope that it will reduce the amount of youth alcohol related incidents in Illinois so they can celebrate safely."





It's important for parents, educators, and communities to work together to prevent and address underage drinking. Honest, open, and effective communication is the best way to reach the youth. Ideally, we would like to have no alcohol-related incidents during these end-of-school-year celebrations, which is why we are encouraging the community to work together to inform our youth of ways to celebrate safety while also educating them about the risks that can come with consuming alcohol this prom and graduation season.





About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.





To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov . To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC's Enforcement Division, click here.







