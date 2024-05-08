Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,169 in the last 365 days.

Plan for the long-term closure of the eastbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at Baseline Road

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead for the long-term closure of the eastbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at Baseline Road. The off-ramp will close at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 10, for ramp reconfiguration. 

This closure is expected to last into July. During the closure, drivers traveling on eastbound I-10, will need to exit at Elliot Road, turn left onto eastbound Elliot Road to access westbound I-10 and exit at Baseline Road.

Drivers traveling westbound US 60 can use the off-ramp at Priest Drive to access Baseline Road.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

###

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here

 

You just read:

Plan for the long-term closure of the eastbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at Baseline Road

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more