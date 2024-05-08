Plan for the long-term closure of the eastbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at Baseline Road

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead for the long-term closure of the eastbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at Baseline Road. The off-ramp will close at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 10, for ramp reconfiguration.

This closure is expected to last into July. During the closure, drivers traveling on eastbound I-10, will need to exit at Elliot Road, turn left onto eastbound Elliot Road to access westbound I-10 and exit at Baseline Road.

Drivers traveling westbound US 60 can use the off-ramp at Priest Drive to access Baseline Road.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.