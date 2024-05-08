ASU Law grad uses master’s degree to fuel new career

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable spring 2024 graduates.

After completing her undergraduate studies at Arizona State University and earning her bachelor’s degree in business law from the W. P. Carey School of Business, Camdyn Rael decided she wasn’t done pursuing higher education.

She returned to ASU, this time at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, and will graduate with her Master of Human Resources and Employment Law. She was also chosen as the degree program’s outstanding student for spring 2024.

Rael said her experience as an undergraduate student at ASU encouraged her to stay a Sun Devil when seeking master’s degree programs.

“The professors and staff are very supportive of students, and the school works hard to create a positive learning environment for all,” she said. “ASU's focus on sustainability and inclusivity also resonated with me, which was not something I always experienced with other options I explored.”

Rael, a New American University scholar, plans to use the degree to enter the human resources field with a strong legal foundation and a passion for helping people in the workplace. She isn’t ruling out a later return to school, either.

“I have always found it inspiring to see the positive impact that HR professionals can have on the organizations they support,” she said. “As someone who really enjoys learning, I also hope to possibly continue my studies in the future by exploring additional areas of the law and sustainable fashion design.”

Question: What was your “aha” moment when you realized you wanted to study the law?

Answer: My “aha” moment when I realized I wanted to study the law occurred during my undergraduate studies. When I took my first business law course, I was fascinated by how the law applied to so many areas of life. While I was not entirely certain what my professional goals were at that point, I learned that the law's dynamic nature helped make it applicable to many different fields.

Q: What’s something you learned while at ASU Law — in the classroom or otherwise — that surprised you or changed your perspective?

A: I learned through my classes at ASU that knowledge of the law can help people instigate positive change in various settings. This really changed my original perspective on this area of study, as it showed me that professional opportunities in the legal field extend far beyond what one might traditionally expect.

Q: Which professor taught you the most important lesson while at ASU?

A: During my time at ASU, I had many amazing professors who taught me how to continuously improve professionally and personally. By emphasizing the importance of thinking creatively and asking questions, professors helped us develop new skills that will be important when solving complex problems in the future. In addition, they emphasized the importance of perseverance by reminding students not to become discouraged when they reach topics they struggle to understand.

Q: If someone gave you $40 million to solve one problem on our planet, what would you tackle?

A: If I were given this amount of money, I would want to help the world become more sustainable on both a social and environmental level. This money could be allocated toward critical projects supporting those in need and the planet itself. The funds could be allocated to different causes related to these two branches of sustainability, ranging from humanitarian efforts to critical research in the field.

Q: What does graduating mean to you and your loved ones?

A: Graduation signifies a new chapter for myself and those who have supported me. It is a very exciting time, and I will have new opportunities to apply my studies to real-world applications. On a personal level, graduation is also a time to appreciate those who have helped me reach this meaningful milestone.

Q: Who, if anyone, helped you get here?

A: The people who have helped me achieve different accomplishments throughout the past years include family, friends and professors at ASU. These individuals offered both the personal and educational support that I needed to continue working toward my goals, and I am very grateful for their help.