Tales of the Underworld Announces New Content and Expansion Plans

For dedicated fans of true crime, history, and the macabre, Tales From the Underworld has been a trusted source for in-depth chronicles of history’s most infamous and lesser-known criminals. From serial killers and gangsters to bandits, outlaws, and unsolved mysteries, the publication sheds light on the true stories that continue to fascinate and horrify us today.

Now, the company is poised to expand its reach and delve even deeper into the world of true crime.

## A Look Ahead: New Content and Expansion

Moving forward, readers can expect a steady stream of new articles, delving into a diverse range of historical true crime topics.

In addition to the publication’s exceptional written content, Tales of the Underworld is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of our social media content team. This new venture will allow a new audience an opportunity to delve into these captivating true crime narratives, offering a fresh and immersive way to experience the chilling stories of the past.

But the expansion doesn’t stop there. The team at Tales of the Underworld has a number of additional ideas in the pipeline, all designed to further engage with readers and true crime enthusiasts. The company is planning a Discord community this summer and a podcast launching in October.

“We’re incredibly passionate about delivering high-quality true crime content,” says Eddie Wise, Managing Director at Tales of the Underworld. We’re excited to announce the addition of our social media content team. We can’t wait to share new stories, formats, and ways to explore the world of historical true crime with new audiences.”

Wise continued, ”Our goal is to be the most comprehensive and engaging source for true crime content and build a community of true crime enthusiasts, and we believe these new additions will allow us to accomplish this.”

### About Tales of the Underworld

Tales of the Underworld is a dedicated source for in-depth exploration of history’s most infamous and lesser-known criminals, gangsters, bandits, outlaws, and unsolved mysteries. Through captivating storytelling and meticulous research, the magazine brings the past to life, offering readers a chilling glimpse into the darkest corners of human history, stepping into the criminal mind and the enduring enigmas of history.

Visit www.tftunderworld.com.

