Sen. Cramer: NeighborWorks America Awards $469,000 to CommunityWorks North Dakota

WASHINGTON – NeighborWorks America announced it will award a total of$469,000 in FY 2024 funding to members of its national network serving North Dakota. This grant will support the development and preservation of affordable housing, and create jobs while revitalizing and sustaining neighborhoods.

NeighborWorks America is a public nonprofit organization, established by Congress in 1978 to support and enhance a network of nearly 240 local and regional nonprofit partner organizations across all 50 states. In FY 2023, North Dakota received $587,700 in grants from NeighborWorks America. These grants have been used to provide housing and financial counseling services to North Dakotans.