Manchin Introduces Bipartisan, Bicameral Resolution Designating May 6-12 As National Nurses Week

May 07, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced a bipartisan, bicameral resolution designating this week, May 6-12, 2024, as National Nurses Week. The resolution celebrates the critical contributions nurses make to providing safe, quality healthcare in West Virginia and across the country, as well as recognizes the need to strengthen the nationwide nursing workforce.

“Nurses in West Virginia and across the United States work tirelessly to ensure all Americans can access the quality, affordable healthcare they need,” said Senator Manchin. “We are forever grateful to these professionals for their dedication to their patients and our communities, and we must continue to support nursing workforce development and education. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan, bicameral resolution designating this week as National Nurses Week to honor and thank all nurses, especially those in the Mountain State, for their critical contributions.”

Nurses represent the single largest component of the healthcare profession, with an estimated 4.7 million registered nurses in the United States and more than 26,000 in West Virginia. The resolution recognizes the importance of nurses in providing quality care, conducting medical research, tailoring care to each community and individual needs, eliminating public health disparities, promoting healthy lifestyles and more.

Additionally, the resolution recognizes the need to strengthen nursing workforce development and education. An unprecedented number of nurses are opting to retire early, pursue a different career path or pursue higher-paying work, which is contributing to a nationwide nursing shortage.

Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Steve Daines (R-MT), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Tina Smith (D-MN), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Peter Welch (D-VT).

U.S. Representatives Dave Joyce (R-OH), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Lauren Underwood (D-IL), and Jen Kiggans (R-VA) introduced companion legislation in the House.