The Channel Advisors™ Announce the Launch of the Channel 2.0 Methodology™
Empowering the Future of Tech: Discover How Our Groundbreaking Channel 2.0 Methodology™ Sets New Industry Standards
As a firm, we are dedicated to supporting suppliers to drive relevance and revenue within the TSD Community and its ecosystem. This methodology supports that initiative.”ROANOKE, TEXAS, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Channel Advisors™ Announce the Launch of Channel 2.0 Methodology™.
— Kameron Olsen
The Channel Advisors™, a pioneering force in the technology solutions sector, are excited to announce the release of their formal Channel 2.0 Methodology™. This strategic release follows a recent news article addressing potential gaps in the channel via an article penned by The Channel Advisors with Channel Futures, Moneyball 2.0: The Indirect Sales Channel.
Eric Brooker, CEO of The Channel Advisors™, emphasized the transformative nature of this methodology, stating, "The Channel 2.0 Methodology™ is not just a tool; it's a game changer that will redefine how suppliers go to market. By integrating rigorous data analysis and market insights, we are paving the way for a smarter, more efficient channel that promises to elevate industry standards dramatically."
Kameron Olsen, founder of The Channel Advisors™, shared his observations on the impact of this methodology, "Over the past six years, we've seen the methodology not just succeed but thrive in real-world applications. This methodology can be adopted by any supplier in the channel, and it allows them the ability to take control of their future. It will benefit every Trusted Advisor who engages with them through their indirect model. As a firm, we are dedicated to supporting suppliers to drive relevance and revenue within the TSD Community and its ecosystem. This methodology supports that initiative."
The Channel 2.0 Methodology™ has been designed as a comprehensive process that addresses key industry challenges and leverages potential opportunities. Developed from six years of proven success, this methodology offers a glimpse into the future of technology distribution and advisory services.
The formal release of the Channel 2.0 Methodology™ is here. It promises to provide stakeholders across the technology solutions landscape with innovative tools and insights that are crucial for navigating today's complex market dynamics.
"The methodology encapsulates our commitment to helpings suppliers adapt to the industry's evolution and fostering a collaborative and successful ecosystem," added Brooker. "We're not just responding to industry needs—we're anticipating them and setting new benchmarks for success."
For more information about the Channel 2.0 Methodology™ and to view the public document, please visit www.thechanneladvisors.com/methodology.
To register for their upcoming webinar that reviews the Channel 2.0 Methodology™, register here at www.thechanneladvisors.com/webinar.
About The Channel Advisors™
The Channel Advisors™ support a thriving ecosystem where suppliers, technology solutions distributors, and Technology Advisors can collaborate to deliver unparalleled value to their clients. With a commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration, The Channel Advisors™ strive to elevate the entire community, ensuring each participant's strengths complement the others, resulting in holistic solutions that exceed expectations.
