Almondy Inn Bed & Breakfast Wins Tripadvisor Best of the Best Award 2024
Almondy Inn Recognized as a Traveler-Favorite Bed & Breakfast.
Congratulations to the Almondy Inn on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024”NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almondy Inn is pleased to announce today that it has been recognized in Tripadivsor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards Best of the Best for 2024. The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit. This year, Almondy Inn achieved a remarkable #22 ranking among the top Bed and Breakfasts in the USA.
Laurence Roussange and John Prefer, the husband-and-wife team managing Almondy Inn, are honored to be recognized as a 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winner. “This wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of our incredible guests,” they said. “Their positive experiences and glowing reviews are deeply meaningful to us.” The couple extends their sincere gratitude to the entire Almondy Inn team, with a special shout-out to Shelby DePry whose dedication consistently creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere. “We are also grateful to the Inn's owners for trusting us with the latitude to run the business according to our vision,” they added. “Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the Almondy Inn journey!”
“Congratulations to the Almondy Inn on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “Travelers’ Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”
About Almondy Inn Bed & Breakfast
Ranked the #1 Bed and Breakfast in Newport, Rhode Island by Tripadvisor, Almondy Inn offers a luxurious and historic escape in the heart of downtown Newport. Just steps from Bannister's and Bowen's Wharfs on Narragansett Bay, this meticulously restored 1890s Victorian mansion boasts an elegant ambiance and a prime location.
Guests can explore Newport's vibrant offerings – from world-renowned restaurants and charming antique shops to art galleries, unique boutiques, and the iconic Newport Mansions – all within walking distance. Back at the Inn, unwind in one of five beautifully appointed guestrooms or suites. Each space is uniquely decorated with period antiques, featuring private en-suite bathrooms (most with Jacuzzi baths!), bedside gas fireplaces, and some boasting picturesque bay views. Spacious suites offer an additional living or dressing room for the ultimate luxurious escape.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.
Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following:
www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.viator.com.
