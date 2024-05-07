Governor Mills Announces Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew to Step Down at End of May

MAINE, May 7 - Back to current news.

May 7, 2024



Governor Janet Mills announced today that Jeanne Lambrew, Ph.D., will step down from her position as Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, effective May 31, 2024, to accept a position leading national health policy development and to teach at Harvard University.

Commissioner Lambrew, one of the nation's foremost health policy experts, was the first Cabinet member Governor Mills announced following her election in 2018. Under Commissioner Lambrew's leadership, Maine has expanded affordable health care to more than 100,000 people, led the nation in COVID-19 response, made historic investments in health and human services, and rebuilt the Department and returned it to its core mission, among other accomplishments.

"I have worked with my fair share of Health and Human Services Commissioners throughout my career, and I can unequivocally say that Jeanne Lambrew is a once-in-a-generation public servant. She expanded health care to more than 100,000 people, lowered our uninsured rate, guided our best-in-the-nation pandemic response, implemented historic investments in behavioral health and other vital services, and rebuilt the department to restore faith in its core mission," said Governor Janet Mills. "Leading the largest department in Maine state government €“ one that touches the lives of nearly one in three people in Maine and deals with some of the most difficult issues we face €“ is not easy by any means. It brings with it immense and complex challenges, some of which we know we must continue to work on, but Jeanne has been a true leader and an unwavering source of strength and stability for the Department and the people of Maine through some of our state's most challenging times. She met those challenges with her sharp intellect, her unyielding determination, and her unmatched sense of compassion, empathy, and heart. I have been fortunate to have in Jeanne an invaluable advisor and a friend, and Maine has been fortunate to have in her a Health and Human Services Commissioner of the highest caliber. I am deeply sad to see her go, but, on behalf of the people of Maine whose lives she has unquestionably improved through her service, I thank her from the bottom of my heart."

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve Governor Mills and residents of the State of Maine,"said Commissioner Lambrew. "The last five and a half years have been extraordinarily challenging and rewarding, with the Department staff, Cabinet, partners, and people of Maine responding to a global pandemic, catastrophic storms, and human tragedies with skill, compassion, and results. More work remains to be done, but the Department is well-positioned to continue its vital work."

"Commissioner Lambrew has led DHHS with integrity, intelligence, authenticity and empathy. Under her leadership, the Department has restored and expanded critical health and human services to Maine people while responding to unprecedented and unpredictable challenges," said Representative Michele Meyer of Eliot, House Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. "I am grateful for her dedication to our State and have deeply enjoyed the opportunity to work closely with her and her team, especially on our shared goal of keeping children safe by making families strong. The impact of her leadership has been significant and enduring, and she leaves DHHS stronger."

"While we are sad to see her go, the Maine Hospital Association extends its heartfelt and sincere thanks to Commissioner Lambrew for her incredible leadership," said Steven Michaud, President of the Maine Hospital Association. "There were many trying times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but the Commissioner never wavered in her commitment to getting hospitals the critical support they needed to meet the challenge of caring for our communities, whether it be additional workers, testing supplies, PPE, or vaccines. Beyond the pandemic, she has led crucial work to expand access to health coverage, invest in Maine's health care workforce, and strengthen Maine's health care system overall. We owe her a great debt of gratitude as does all of Maine and we wish her the very best in her next endeavor."

"The news of Commissioner Lambrew's transition is bittersweet," said Ann Woloson, Executive Director, Consumers for Affordable Health Care. "So many Mainers have benefited from her leadership and from the amazing work and dedication of the team she has put together in the Department. Tens of thousands of Mainers have health coverage and are accessing the health care they need as a result of policy initiatives the Commissioner moved forward. Her policy experience and service on behalf of Mainers has made Maine a better place to live and work. She will be missed but I know she will continue her good work as she moves forward."

"We thank Commissioner Lambrew for contributing her health policy expertise to the State of Maine,"said Maine Medical Association President Paul R. Cain, MD. "She was a strong partner with Maine physicians in managing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing access to health care in our state. We wish her well in her new role at The Century Foundation."

Starting on June 10, 2024, Dr. Lambrew will become the Director of Health Care Reform for The Century Foundation, a Washington-based think tank that conducts research, develops solutions, and drives policy change. Additionally, Dr. Lambrew has been invited by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health to join them as an Adjunct Professor of Health Policy.

Before returning to Maine to become Health and Human Services Commissioner, Lambrew had a long and distinguished career in the field of health care policy, notably as the Deputy Assistant to President Obama for health policy from 2013 to 2017, helping to ensure execution of the President's health policy agenda including drafting, implementing, and defending the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Under Commissioner Lambrew's leadership, with support from Governor Mills and the rest of the Cabinet, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services has returned to its mission of promoting health, safety, resilience, and opportunity for Maine people._ _This has been made possible by historic investments proposed by Governor Mills and supported by the Legislature, as well as a 70 percent increase in the amount of federal dollars supporting health and human services in Maine since 2018.

More specifically, accomplishments during Commissioner Lambrew's tenure include:

The Governor will name an Acting Commissioner for the Department prior to Commissioner Lambrew's departure if a permanent Commissioner has not yet been nominated. Any candidate for commissioner will be subject to a hearing before the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee and confirmation by the Maine State Senate.