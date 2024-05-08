MediaAlpha Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering by White Mountains Insurance Group and Insignia Capital Group

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MediaAlpha”) (NYSE: MAX) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 6,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with White Mountains Insurance Group and Insignia Capital Group (the “Selling Stockholders”) at an offering price of $19.00 per share (before discounts and commissions).



The offering is expected to close on May 10, 2024 subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 990,000 shares of common stock at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. MediaAlpha is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint bookrunners and representatives for the offering. BofA Securities, Canaccord Genuity, William Blair, BMO Capital Markets and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are acting as bookrunners.

The issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering has also been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus - eq_fi@j pmchase.com and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in MediaAlpha’s filings with the SEC, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement for the offering and the preliminary prospectus included therein, as filed with the SEC. MediaAlpha disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors

Denise Garcia

Hayflower Partners

Denise@HayflowerPartners.com