Gallivant Ice Cream Launches in 151 Kroger Locations Across Houston and Dallas

Gallivant Ice Cream Pints

Gallivant's Artisanal Mawa Ice Cream Now Available in Select Kroger Stores, Offering a Delicious Journey Through Cultures in Every Scoop

Kroger's commitment to quality and community resonates deeply with our brand values, and we are excited to introduce our unique flavors to Kroger customers” — Snehee Chaplot

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream, the visionary brand known for its exotic flavors and commitment to cultural celebration, is thrilled to announce its expansion into 151 Kroger stores across the Houston and Dallas regions. Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream offers a unique twist on traditional ice cream by incorporating mawa, Indian milk solids, into its production process. This time-honored tradition results in a creamy and luxurious texture that elevates every scoop, making Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream a truly indulgent experience.

"We are delighted to partner with Kroger to bring Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream to even more households in the Houston and Dallas regions," says Snehee Chaplot, Founder of Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream. "Kroger's commitment to quality and community resonates deeply with our brand values, and we are excited to introduce our unique flavors to Kroger customers."

Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream's expansion into 151 Kroger stores represents a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow its presence in the frozen dessert market. With flavors inspired by cultures from around the world, Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream offers customers a deliciously indulgent experience that celebrates diversity and culinary exploration. By partnering with Kroger, a renowned grocery retailer with a strong commitment to quality and community, Gallivant is poised to become a beloved staple in households across the region.

"We are confident that Kroger customers will embrace the bold flavors and premium quality of Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream," adds Snehee Chaplot. "We look forward to delighting Kroger shoppers with every scoop of our ice cream, offering them a taste of adventure with each indulgent bite."

Gallivant Mawa Ice Cream is now available in select Kroger stores throughout the Houston and Dallas regions. To find a location near you, visit the Kroger website or Gallivant Ice Cream website.

About Gallivant Ice Cream: Gallivant Ice Cream is a trailblazer in the frozen dessert industry, dedicated to offering delicious flavors from around the world that promote better digestion and overall well-being. By embracing Ayurvedic principles in dairy farming and processing, Gallivant delivers a guilt-free ice cream experience that supports sustainability and nourishment. For more information, visit gallivanticecreams.com.

About Kroger: Kroger is America's largest supermarket chain, with a commitment to providing customers with high-quality products and exceptional shopping experiences. With a presence in nearly every community, Kroger offers a wide range of culinary options and supports local brands to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Think Big with Gallivant Ice Cream founder Snehee Chaplot