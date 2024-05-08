Right Choice Assist Unveils Fully Indemnified Transportation to Protect Women’s Reproductive Rights Across the US
Right Choice Assist Unveils Fully Indemnified Transportation Program to Protect Women’s Health and Reproductive Rights for Employer’s Across the US.USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Choice Assist (RCA) is proud to announce the groundbreaking launch of the first and only fully indemnified transport and support program dedicated to maternal and reproductive health. This innovative initiative is designed to transport members swiftly and effectively from jurisdictions lacking adequate reproductive health support, ensuring, and safeguarding maternal rights and individual health needs.
In a country where access to comprehensive maternal healthcare remains a pressing issue for many, RCA emerges as a beacon of hope and assurance. Our program, available to organizations and employers of all sizes, RCA will cover the cost of transport, lodging, and mental health support should a member or their dependent find themselves in a circumstance and location where their right to maternal health decisions is compromised. This protection extends to those both traveling and located full time in states and jurisdictions that do not offer comprehensive women’s health options.
Founded by a dedicated team of medical and security evacuation specialists, Right Choice Assist operates on the principal of 24/7 readiness and total compassion. Just as traditional medical evacuation coverages ensure safety in times of crisis, RCA extends this ethos to domestic scenarios, recognizing the time sensitive, legal, medical, and safety complexities that confront women and their employers nationwide.
The current landscape presents a myriad of challenges for law-abiding women everywhere, particularly in jurisdictions that fail to recognize reproductive rights and may even exhibit hostility towards them. Employers, therefore, bear a responsibility not only to ensure the physical safety of their employees but also to champion their rights, especially when operating in environments that pose inherent risks to maternal health and rights.
Right Choice Assist empowers organizations to fulfill this duty of care by providing comprehensive support to employees and dependents, thus fostering a culture of care and advocacy. By partnering with RCA, employers signal their commitment to prioritizing the well-being and rights of their workforce, even in the face of legal and social adversity.
As we embark on this unchartered journey to protect, Right Choice Assist remains steadfast in its mission to redefine organizational responsibility and reproductive health. Together, we can create a world where every woman can access the care and rights she deserves, regardless of geographical, legal or time constraints.
www.rightchoiceassist.com
