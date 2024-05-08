Sonify Hearing: Revolutionizing Accessible, Affordable Hearing Aid Solutions

Golden Valley, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Valley, Minnesota -

Sonify Hearing, a Minnesota-based company dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through improved hearing, is proud to announce its commitment to making premium-quality hearing aids accessible and affordable for all individuals, regardless of economic status.

At Sonify Hearing, the core belief is simple: everyone deserves to hear their best to live their best quality of life. This belief is not just a slogan but a guiding principle that shapes every decision and product crafted by the company.

Founded on the premise that hearing should never be a luxury, Sonify Hearing has revolutionized the industry by offering some of the world’s highest-quality hearing aids at prices that defy convention. This commitment to accessibility and affordability has been years in the making, stemming from a deep-rooted passion for innovation and unwavering manufacturing standards.

"Our mission at Sonify Hearing is clear – to ensure that exceptional hearing is within reach for everyone," said Pete Salmi, CEO of Sonify Hearing. "We understand the profound impact that hearing loss can have on one's life, and it's our responsibility to provide solutions that empower individuals to reconnect with the world around them."

Sonify Hearing's journey towards creating high-quality, affordable hearing aids has been marked by years of dedicated engineering, development, and manufacturing of some of the most innovative – and traditionally expensive – devices in the industry. However, the team recognized that true progress lies in democratizing access to these life-changing technologies.

"Because we have been serving folks with hearing loss for over 3 decades, we understand that the relationship doesn’t end at the sale of our products, it just begins,” said Phil Lyons, President of Sonify Hearing. “Sonify Hearing has world-class customer care located right here in the USA!”

Through a combination of cutting-edge technology, streamlined manufacturing processes, and experienced customer support, Sonify Hearing has shattered barriers to accessibility in the hearing aid market. By eliminating unnecessary markups and overhead costs, the company ensures that its products remain within reach for individuals from all walks of life.

The impact of Sonify Hearing's approach extends far beyond its products. By making premium-quality hearing aids affordable, the company is empowering individuals to lead fuller, more engaged lives. From reconnecting with loved ones to thriving in professional settings, improved hearing opens doors to countless opportunities.

"We did not start Sonify Hearing to simply sell another hearing aid. We founded the company on the belief we could improve the accessibility and affordability of hearing,” said Brian Dobson, COO of Sonify Hearing. “Based on our experience in the industry, we knew we could accomplish this by delivering hearing aids direct to the customer, shipping our product direct to their front door. This enabled us to create high performance hearing aids with great quality and at an affordable price."

As Sonify Hearing continues to challenge conventions and push the boundaries of what's possible, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to making exceptional hearing accessible to all. With a relentless focus on innovation, affordability, and social impact, Sonify Hearing is poised to transform the lives of individuals worldwide.

About Sonify Hearing:

Sonify Hearing is transforming the hearing industry by making high quality hearing aids affordable. Built to the highest manufacturing standards and supported by industry-leading customer service. Through innovation and uncompromising production standards, they make some of the world’s highest quality hearing aids on the market today.

