Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on (a) the Trend in the Percentage of Singaporeans who Eregister with the Ministry When They Depart from Singapore; and (b) How the Ministry Will Boost…

Ms Joan Pereira: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) what is the trend in the percentage of Singaporeans who eRegister with the Ministry when they depart from Singapore; and (b) how will the Ministry boost awareness of the benefits of doing so to increase the number of Singaporeans who eRegister.

1        In 2023, the total number of Singaporeans who eRegistered before they departed from Singapore was about 340,000, which as a percentage is 1.5%, a small increase from 2019.
 
2        MFA maintains the eRegister so that Singaporeans can voluntarily provide information and contact details in relation to their overseas travels.  This allows MFA to reach out and render prompt consular advice or assistance should any emergency occur at the destination.
 
3        MFA will continue to encourage Singaporeans to eRegister.  Aside from raising awareness through our Travel Advisories and Press Statements, we are using other channels like social media platforms.  MFA has been leveraging on digital display panels at HDB estates and public events like the NATAS Travel Fair to encourage Singaporeans to eRegister.  We will continue to explore new platforms to raise awareness, including working with stakeholders in the travel industry. 
 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
7 MAY 2024 

 

