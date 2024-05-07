Enerflex Ltd. Announces Voting Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 7, 2024, Enerflex’s shareholders approved the election of all 10 nominee directors presented in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2024. The shares represented at the Meeting voting on individual nominee directors were as follows:



Approval Against Director Votes For Percentage Votes Against Percentage Fernando Assing 77,625,392 91.3 % 7,416,506 8.7 % Joanne Cox 73,577,708 86.5 % 11,464,190 13.5 % Byron Dunn 57,993,004 68.2 % 27,048,894 31.8 % James Gouin 76,193,514 89.6 % 8,848,384 10.4 % Mona Hale 71,755,095 84.4 % 13,286,803 15.6 % Kevin Reinhart 59,399,215 69.9 % 25,642,683 30.1 % Marc Rossiter 70,443,119 82.8 % 14,598,779 17.2 % Thomas Tyree 84,117,824 98.9 % 924,074 1.1 % Juan Carlos Villegas 72,735,778 85.5 % 12,306,120 14.5 % Michael Weill 67,978,892 79.9 % 17,063,006 20.1 %

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, with 99.5% (93,508,053 shares) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Enerflex’s non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation (“Say-on-Pay”) was defeated with 31.8% (27,055,439 shares) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting against the resolution.

The Board of Directors has taken note of the voting results and looks forward to engaging with shareholders on these important matters.

ABOUT ENERFLEX

Enerflex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFXT". For more information about Enerflex, visit www.enerflex.com .