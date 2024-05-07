Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces Financial Results For First Quarter Ended 2024, Declares Second Quarter 2024 Dividends of $0.47 Per Common Share

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “we,” “us,” “our,” “CSL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CGBD) today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Justin Plouffe, CSL’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Consistent with prior quarters, our portfolio continued to deliver steady income and a stable NAV during the first quarter of 2024. It has always been our goal to drive performance with a consistent approach to direct lending anchored in disciplined credit selection and conservative portfolio management. We remain focused on our core middle market strategy and benefit from the differentiation provided by our access to the OneCarlyle platform, while maintaining our ability to be dynamic in response to the market. Discipline and consistency drove performance in the first quarter, and we expect these tenets to drive performance in future quarters.”

Net investment income for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.54 per common share, and net asset value per common share increased by 0.5% for the first quarter to $17.07 from $16.99 as of December 31, 2023. The total fair value of our investments was $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Dividends

On May 2, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a base quarterly common dividend of $0.40 per share plus a supplemental common dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividends are payable on July 17, 2024 to common stockholders of record on June 28, 2024.

On March 26, 2024, the Company declared a cash dividend on the Preferred Stock for the period from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024 in the amount of $0.438 per Preferred Share to the holder of record on March 29, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 to discuss these quarterly financial results. The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending’s website and will also be available on our website soon after the call’s completion.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.

CSL is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. CSL is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2024, CSL has invested approximately $8.3 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. CSL’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. CSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (“Carlyle,” or the “Adviser”) (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $425 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 employees in 28 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

